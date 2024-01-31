Impax Asset Management Group plc Decreases Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,837 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.09% of Align Technology worth $21,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Align Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Align Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALGN opened at $264.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.00. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.60.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

