Patron Partners LLC Invests $206,000 in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Patron Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $257.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $259.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

