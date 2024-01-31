Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Lifted by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 260,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 1.4% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $13,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $55.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average of $53.77. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.