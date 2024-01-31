First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on February 21st

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. First Business Financial Services has a payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Business Financial Services to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.
First Business Financial Services Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $320.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.79. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.72.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FBIZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About First Business Financial Services
First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.
