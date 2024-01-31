First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on February 21st

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. First Business Financial Services has a payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Business Financial Services to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $320.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.79. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the first quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 426.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2,496.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 6,011.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBIZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on First Business Financial Services

About First Business Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.