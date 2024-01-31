Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $144.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day moving average is $32.46.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 71.01%.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 219.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 521.5% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HTLF. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Financial USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Further Reading

