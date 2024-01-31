Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $144.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.
Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day moving average is $32.46.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 71.01%.
Several brokerages have commented on HTLF. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Financial USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.
Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.
