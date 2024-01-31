Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Eaton were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 2.9% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $247.66 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $155.38 and a 12 month high of $251.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $98.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.17.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

