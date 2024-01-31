Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 613 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Mondelez International by 33.7% during the second quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 23,734 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $74.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

