Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 78.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,243 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 186,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,771,000 after buying an additional 52,402 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 288,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 901,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,641,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,934,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TOL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.78. 83,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.41. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.44 and a twelve month high of $105.91. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

