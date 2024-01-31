Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 49 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in KLA by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in KLA by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.50.

KLA Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $595.35 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $658.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $571.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.69. The company has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

