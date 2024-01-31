Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $262,000 Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Pentair by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Pentair by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Pentair by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.55. The stock had a trading volume of 111,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,959. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.83. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $75.41.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pentair from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Further Reading

