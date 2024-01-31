Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 15,457.0% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 570.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $504,913,000 after buying an additional 2,393,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,908,060. The company has a market capitalization of $281.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $174.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

