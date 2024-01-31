Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $132.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2,216.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.82.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -7,066.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.92.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

