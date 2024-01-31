Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys 286 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $225.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.69. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $173.63 and a 12-month high of $225.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

