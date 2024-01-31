Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 68 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,744 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 258,037 shares of company stock valued at $127,771,740. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $566.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $486.66 and its 200 day moving average is $441.20. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $579.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

