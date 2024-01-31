Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Makes New $552,000 Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CE. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.3% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $150.74. 42,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,771. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.35. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $97.12 and a 52 week high of $159.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

