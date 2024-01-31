Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of USMV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865,583 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.33.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

