Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.98 EPS

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.98, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.04 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.80%. Powell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL traded up $36.82 on Wednesday, hitting $118.41. The company had a trading volume of 496,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,587. Powell Industries has a 52-week low of $37.36 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.73 and a 200 day moving average of $80.70. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $309,897.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,740,358 shares in the company, valued at $164,933,727.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,748,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,985,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $309,897.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,740,358 shares in the company, valued at $164,933,727.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,627 shares of company stock worth $1,709,678 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Powell Industries by 7.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 55.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

