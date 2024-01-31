RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $227.27 and last traded at $226.08, with a volume of 154714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.06.

The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $3.64. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.44.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total transaction of $209,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,817,863.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 8.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 5.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.72.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

