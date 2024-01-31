Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2024

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWLGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $117.65 and last traded at $116.33, with a volume of 406133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.59.

The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.98. Powell Industries had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on POWL

Insider Transactions at Powell Industries

In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $945,179.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,753,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,036,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $945,179.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,753,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,036,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $309,897.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,740,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,933,727.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,627 shares of company stock worth $1,709,678. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powell Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $847,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Powell Industries by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.70.

About Powell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.