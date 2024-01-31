Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $117.65 and last traded at $116.33, with a volume of 406133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.59.

The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.98. Powell Industries had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Insider Transactions at Powell Industries

In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $945,179.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,753,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,036,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $945,179.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,753,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,036,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $309,897.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,740,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,933,727.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,627 shares of company stock worth $1,709,678. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powell Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $847,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Powell Industries by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.70.

About Powell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.