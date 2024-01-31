Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $80.77, but opened at $89.74. Ashland shares last traded at $92.40, with a volume of 506,298 shares.

The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. Ashland had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ashland’s payout ratio is 47.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

Insider Transactions at Ashland

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $69,446.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,871.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Ashland by 139.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,414,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,558,000 after purchasing an additional 824,600 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ashland by 1,837.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 659,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,278,000 after buying an additional 625,020 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ashland by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,260,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,624,000 after buying an additional 560,916 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 33.5% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,131,000 after purchasing an additional 427,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ashland during the fourth quarter worth about $31,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Stock Up 14.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.33.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

