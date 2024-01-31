Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $14.68, but opened at $14.20. Banc of California shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 405,363 shares.

Specifically, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $123,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,208,021.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 149,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,057.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BANC. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Banc of California from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Banc of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Banc of California Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.69.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.27). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $193.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently -12.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Banc of California by 262.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,525 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Banc of California by 69.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after purchasing an additional 770,938 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Banc of California by 290.3% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 727,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 541,052 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,373,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Banc of California during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

Featured Stories

