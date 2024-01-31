Short Interest in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Declines By 5.8%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,510,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the December 31st total of 23,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 41,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,247,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after purchasing an additional 208,609 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 54,889 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,414,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of INO stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,946. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $23.40.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.48. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a negative net margin of 19,271.31%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Further Reading

