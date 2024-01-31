GSK (NYSE:GSK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.640-1.690 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.5 billion-$40.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.8 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised GSK from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,565.00.

GSK stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,454,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,049. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. Equities research analysts expect that GSK will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in GSK by 255.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,690,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526,736 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of GSK by 32.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GSK by 48.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,204 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth $73,232,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of GSK by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,292,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,383,000 after acquiring an additional 673,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.



GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

