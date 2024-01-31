Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Ternium were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TX. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ternium by 1,971.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ternium by 100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Ternium in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ternium by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TX traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.22. 14,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,772. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Ternium S.A. has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $45.81.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.23). Ternium had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.42.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

