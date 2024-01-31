BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Short Interest Down 5.6% in January

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,120,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the December 31st total of 17,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days. Currently, 12.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBIO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

Shares of BBIO stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.16. 103,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,367. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average is $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.08. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $44.32.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $110,682.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,979.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $110,682.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,979.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,915 shares of company stock worth $4,396,683 in the last quarter. 28.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $37,434,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,320,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $20,949,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1,744.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,663,000 after buying an additional 705,249 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 4,498.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 553,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after buying an additional 541,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

