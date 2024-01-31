Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 724 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. WealthSpring Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.46. 145,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.91. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.77%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

