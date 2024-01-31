Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,974,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,893,504. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The company has a market cap of $151.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

