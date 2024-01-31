Leuthold Group LLC Sells 621 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in MKS Instruments by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after buying an additional 23,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $618,145,000 after buying an additional 234,495 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $25,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $25,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,581,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,145,783. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MKSI traded down $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $108.38. The stock had a trading volume of 42,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,177. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.76. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $115.29.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $932.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently -3.42%.

MKS Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.