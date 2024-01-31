Short Interest in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Decreases By 5.7%

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the December 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 627,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
BuzzFeed Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BZFD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. 109,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. BuzzFeed has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $2.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36.
BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative return on equity of 48.44% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The company had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Company Profile
BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. It offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.
