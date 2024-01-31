BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Short Interest Update

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,100 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the December 31st total of 578,200 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Institutional Trading of BancFirst

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BancFirst by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BancFirst by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in BancFirst by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 44.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BANF traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,738. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $68.44 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.23. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.11.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $150.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.84 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 28.26%. BancFirst’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BancFirst will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BANF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BancFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BancFirst from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

