Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Terex worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Terex by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Terex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Terex by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Terex by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Terex from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.93.

Terex Price Performance

Shares of TEX traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $62.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,799. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.73.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs bought 25,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David A. Sachs acquired 25,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

