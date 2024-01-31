Niza Global Price Tops $0.0226 on Major Exchanges (NIZA)

Niza Global (NIZA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Niza Global has a market capitalization of $5.66 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Niza Global has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. One Niza Global token can currently be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Niza Global Profile

Niza Global’s launch date was October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 8,249,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin. Niza Global’s official website is niza.io.

Niza Global Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 8,249,999,954 with 3,523,443,272.257335 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.02283902 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,901,408.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niza Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niza Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

