Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Short Interest Down 5.6% in January

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the December 31st total of 1,970,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 371,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.81. 26,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,815. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.94 and its 200 day moving average is $89.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $102.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.23, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $645.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.13 million. Analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total value of $60,234.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total value of $60,234.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $56,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,704.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,805 shares of company stock valued at $700,921. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 563.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.