EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the December 31st total of 1,920,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 583,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
EPR Properties Stock Up 0.1 %
EPR Properties stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.98. 22,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,666. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.54. EPR Properties has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.69.
EPR Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 170.98%.
Insider Activity at EPR Properties
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPR Properties
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,871,000. Rush Island Management LP increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1,022.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,026,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,623,000 after purchasing an additional 934,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth $30,670,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 489.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,226,000 after purchasing an additional 687,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after purchasing an additional 523,061 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.55.
About EPR Properties
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.
