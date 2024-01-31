Leuthold Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEDG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,190,000 after buying an additional 49,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,702,000 after buying an additional 30,149 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 939,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,067,000 after buying an additional 297,089 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 935,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,619,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 15.3% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 895,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,022,000 after acquiring an additional 118,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.39. 269,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,901. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.99 and a 200 day moving average of $122.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.56. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $345.80.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. Research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $186.00 to $128.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.96.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

