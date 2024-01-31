Leuthold Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.14% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2,078.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

ITB traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $101.17. 1,594,364 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.28 and a 200-day moving average of $87.49. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

