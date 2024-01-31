Leuthold Group LLC Invests $2.37 Million in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,953 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,000. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Boise Cascade as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

In related news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $355,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boise Cascade news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $170,575.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $923,695.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.20.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

BCC traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.05. 13,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.61. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $59.32 and a 1-year high of $138.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Stories

