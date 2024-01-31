Cosmos (ATOM) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.50 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and $125.63 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $9.08 or 0.00021221 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00081002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00027187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006664 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006571 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 384,872,582 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.