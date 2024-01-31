CashBackPro Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $680.37 Million (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 31st. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for approximately $6.67 or 0.00015587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $680.37 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00016336 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,901.99 or 1.00250771 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011141 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.82 or 0.00191191 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003418 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 7.21338816 USD and is up 8.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,213,283.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

