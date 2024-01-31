Jito One Day Trading Volume Hits $96.84 Million (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Jito token can now be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00004610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jito has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jito has a total market cap of $226.87 million and $96.84 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jito Profile

Jito’s launch date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 117,197,247 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.11373344 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $118,791,061.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

