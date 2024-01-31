Horizen Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $114.91 million and $5.78 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $7.86 or 0.00018369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00054340 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00050760 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,618,100 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

