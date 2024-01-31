Axie Infinity One Day Volume Hits $73.05 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $955.09 million and approximately $73.05 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $6.99 or 0.00016336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004834 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00015587 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,901.99 or 1.00250771 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011141 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.82 or 0.00191191 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,618,833 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 136,160,507.2796473 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.26671222 USD and is down -2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 409 active market(s) with $68,778,615.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

