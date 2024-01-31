Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Downgraded by Citigroup

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE DB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,292. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

