Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $233,000 in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 14.9% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 5.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.50.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ:MANH traded up $13.44 on Wednesday, hitting $237.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,661. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.77 and a beta of 1.47. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $126.74 and a one year high of $258.91.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.06% and a net margin of 18.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.