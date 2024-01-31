Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Price Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $124.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.86. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.25 and a 52 week high of $162.59.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AWK. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Water Works

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.