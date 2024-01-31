Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 61 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,297.81.

NYSE:CMG traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,423.16. 26,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,128. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,276.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2,056.71. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,470.05 and a 12-month high of $2,423.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,669 shares of company stock worth $12,723,541. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

