Arizona State Retirement System Has $8.15 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.06 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 400,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,436,206.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 71,000 shares of company stock worth $2,225,220 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

KDP stock opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

