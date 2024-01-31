Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,172 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $110,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,356.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $1,282,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,827,189.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total transaction of $110,408.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,356.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,359 shares of company stock worth $3,940,825. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $137.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.11. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $143.47.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

