Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 294,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,927,000 after buying an additional 12,847 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.27.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.6 %

ITW stock opened at $265.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $266.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.