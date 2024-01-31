NVR (NYSE:NVR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $133.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock opened at $7,114.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.12. NVR has a 12-month low of $4,988.99 and a 12-month high of $7,423.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6,811.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6,332.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total value of $18,864,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,953,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,559 shares of company stock valued at $53,129,475 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in NVR by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NVR by 5.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 66.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

